Patrick Cutrone: Wolves close to agreeing fee for AC Milan striker

AC Milan forward Patrick Cutrone could be on his way to Molineux

Wolves are close to an agreement with AC Milan over a fee for striker Patrick Cutrone, Sky sources understand.

A deal worth £16m plus add-ons is being negotiated by the clubs - Milan were holding out for £23m but are under Financial Fair Play restrictions and need to recoup funds.

Cutrone is with the Milan squad in the USA and is not keen to rush a decision.

0:45 Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo refused to discuss the club's transfer targets but said he is relaxed about the chances of adding to his squad this summer Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo refused to discuss the club's transfer targets but said he is relaxed about the chances of adding to his squad this summer

The 21-year-old has been with the club since childhood and wants to see all offers available before making a decision about his future.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was non-committal when asked on Wednesday about the possibility of signing Cutrone, although he will be keen to add further quality to a squad that finished seventh in the Premier League last season.

They are also interested in signing Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, Sky Sports News understands.