Morgan Gibbs-White: Wolves' Europa League campaign means more game time

Morgan Gibbs-White is hoping for more first-team action next season

Morgan Gibbs-White is hoping to get more first-team opportunities at Wolves next season, with the club embarking on their first European campaign.

The midfielder, who was a member of England's U17 World Cup-winning side in 2017, started just five Premier League games last year.

With Wolves beginning their quest to claim a place in the Europa League group stage this week, Gibbs-White hopes there will be more chances to play.

He said: "I think [it could mean] more game time, more opportunity for younger players, which is good for the club.

"We've only got a small squad so there will be opportunities to start and come off the bench, not just for myself. I'm looking to start in those games and push even more than I pushed last season.

Gibbs-White featured for an hour in both Premier League Asia Trophy games

"We always have targets as individuals and as a team and mine is to keep going, build more confidence, keep proving to everyone and showing I should be starting and should play."

Wolves host Crusaders on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League second-qualifying round.

It comes after their successful trip to China for the Premier League Asia Trophy, where they defeated Manchester City to lift the pre-season cup.

0:43 Wolves chairman Jeff Shi has assured fans the club will continue to invest in their squad as they prepare for a European campaign Wolves chairman Jeff Shi has assured fans the club will continue to invest in their squad as they prepare for a European campaign

The 19-year-old is astonished at how much the club has grown since their promotion from the Sky Bet Championship in 2017-18.

Gibbs-White said: "Two or three years ago it was nothing like this. Now to see how Wolves have grown and what Fosun are trying to build is crazy.

"Since Nuno came in it has just been positive, positive, positive. Hopefully we can keep that mentality and keep that confidence going.

"We start going with the Europa League. Hopefully we can proceed to that and go far in the competition."