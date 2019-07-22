Wolves could face Pyunik or Jablonec in Europa League qualifier

Wolves could face either Pyunik of Armenia or Czech side Jablonec in the Europa League qualifying draw - should they beat Northern Ireland's Crusaders in the second round.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side face Crusaders in their second-round qualifier on Thursday before the return leg on August 1.

Wolves finished seventh in the Premier League last season and are playing in European football for the first time since 1980.

Meanwhile, Rangers will play against Danish club Midtjylland should they get past Luxembourg side Progres Niederkorn and Aberdeen - or second-round opponents Georgian club Chikhura Sachkhere - were paired against HNK Rijeka of Croatia.

Welsh club Connah's Quay Nomads, who knocked out Kilmarnock and face Serbian team Partizan Belgrade in the second round, were drawn against the winners of the clash between Turkish side Malatyaspor and Slovenians Olimpija Ljubljana.

Ireland's Shamrock Rovers were paired against Austria Vienna should they progress against Cypriot club Apollon Limassol.

The third qualifying round ties will be played on August 8 and 15, with the winners going on to the Europa League play-off round.