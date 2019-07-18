Wolves will invest in squad ahead of Europa League campaign, says chairman Jeff Shi

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi has assured supporters the club will continue to invest in their squad ahead of their Europa League campaign.

The Premier League side begin their European campaign next week in the second qualifying round and will face a minimum of 12 matches in the competition if they reach the group stage.

But despite their increased workload, Wolves' only signings this summer have been making the loans of Leander Dendoncker and Raul Jimenez permanent, while Ivan Cavaleiro and Helder Costa have both left.

Shi says Wolves will spend money before the August 8 deadline, though, telling Sky Sports News: "The team is still the core. If we can't win games on the pitch it will not be helpful for us.

Nuno Espirito Santo led Wolves to the Europa League, but they have three qualifying rounds to navigate before making the group stage

"So we are going to continue to invest in the squad and improve. I know some fans are maybe a little bit nervous, but we are working really hard. So don't worry, we will be ready."

However, Shi does not believe Wolves' current squad will be overwhelmed by the demands of the Europa League campaign, and says they will only enter the market if the circumstances are right.

He said: "We have one more championship to play for but we have a very good medical team and sports science team. We have a small squad but we have strong U23 and U18 teams to support them.

"So I am not so worried about too many games for us. The thing is trying to find the right way to improve the level of our squad."

Wolves are currently in China taking part in the Premier League Asia Trophy, and will play Manchester City in the final on Saturday after thrashing Newcastle 4-0.

Shi is pleased to see the team impressing in his home country, but acknowledges they have bigger challenges on the horizon, saying: "It's a friendly game so it doesn't count so much.

"But of course it feels very good that we can beat a strong Premier League team even when we are playing many young kids.

"I feel quite happy about players like Diogo Jota - you can see he is really flying now. I also saw some young kids like Taylor Perry who I thought performed really good.

"The friendly games here are giving the chance to some kids, but more important the real games are coming, so we are doing all the homework for that."