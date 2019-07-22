Patrick Cutrone considering AC Milan future amid Wolves transfer link

Patrick Cutrone is valued at about £23m

Patrick Cutrone is considering his future at AC Milan amid transfer interest from Wolves.

Last week, Sky Sports News reported that Wolves had opened talks with Milan over a deal for the Italy international.

Negotiations continue over a deal for the striker, who is understood not to be in a hurry to leave the San Siro.

Cutrone is an Italy international

The 21-year-old is valued at about £23m by Milan, who are looking to recoup funds due to FFP requirements and in order to fund future spending.

Cutrone came through the youth ranks at the San Siro and has played for Italy's senior side, but struggled last season, only scoring three goals in Serie A.

Wolves' only signings this summer have been making the loans of Leander Dendoncker and Raul Jimenez permanent.

Wolves beat Manchester City to win the Premier League Asia Trophy

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.