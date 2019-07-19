Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves must strengthen this summer

0:30 Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves are working hard to bring players of the right profile to Wolves this summer. Nuno Espirito Santo says Wolves are working hard to bring players of the right profile to Wolves this summer.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has indicated he has a clear idea of who he wants to bring to the club this summer.

More than 10 players arrived at Molineux last summer, but there have been just two signings made by Wolves this window - permanent deals for Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker, who were both on loan at the club last season.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi told Sky Sports News on Thursday that work is going on behind the scenes to strengthen the squad in a season when the club will play European football for the first time in almost four decades.

And Santo is targeting flexible players who can play in different positions and different formations.

"We just have to bring players in," he told Sky Sports News.

"And honestly, with a small squad - what we have and want to maintain is this idea that it's more important to be versatile and to do different things on the pitch.

"It takes time to decide [to get players in]. We choose the right targets and now we go and try to bring them."

One player linked with a return to the Premier League - and indeed Wolves - is former Chelsea striker Diego Costa.

Asked if he was keen to bring Costa to Molineux, Santo said: "I cannot answer that because I do not speak about any player that is not with us."

Wolves are preparing to play Manchester City in the Premier League Asia Trophy final, live on Sky Sports on Saturday, after thrashing Newcastle 4-0 on Wednesday.

The match saw academy graduate Morgan Gibbs-White score his first senior goal for Wolves, and Santo is delighted with the England U17 World Cup winner's progress.

Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates his goal against Newcastle

"It [the goal] helps but it is not the main factor [in his development]," Santo said.

"He's a very young talent. He is doing the right things, no problem with that.

"Of course the goal helps, but it's not something that will make a change. Morgan is working very, very well."

