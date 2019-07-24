Patrick Cutrone linked with Wolves but Nuno Espirito Santo refuses to be drawn on AC Milan striker

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo refused to be drawn on whether they will try to sign AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone during the transfer window.

Cutrone has been linked with a move to Molineux, with Wolves' impressive Premier League campaign resulting in a place in the Europa League this season, a factor that could help boost recruitment over the summer.

Nuno would not comment on individual transfer targets but admitted the club is working behind the scenes on potential new recruits.

Speaking ahead of Wolves' Europa League qualifier first leg with Belfast club Crusaders on Thursday, Nuno said they still have time to add to their squad and insisted he was relaxed about the transfer situation.

"We know what we have to do. Approaches in the market are being done by the club," said Nuno.

"We still have time and things will go normally and as expected. We don't speak about players who are not in the squad."

Nuno insisted he is not concerned about transfer speculation linking players with a move to Molineux, with the focus instead on the work being done to get the squad ready for the new season.

"It doesn't mean anything. It is all about the work done behind doors," he added.

"When we analyse and make decisions, that is what counts.

"What goes in the press it is normal with the market. Every day there is speculation but we don't care and we don't mention anything about it."