Wolves interested in Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina

Mario Lemina is wanted by several clubs this summer

Wolves are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo wants to bring in a new central midfielder before the transfer deadline and Lemina is on their list - but he is understood not to be their top priority at this stage.

The Gabon international has been freed by Saints to speak to other clubs this summer and is also of interest to Manchester United, who have inquired.

Other Premier League clubs are also understood to be keen along with further teams in Italy, Spain and France.

Wolves have also had a look at signing Lille's Boubakare Soumare - but Sky Sports News was told on Wednesday a deal is unlikely after the French club quoted a price of £40m.

