Jesus Vallejo: Wolves in talks with Real Madrid to bring defender to Premier League

Jesus Vallejo could be heading to Wolves from Real Madrid

Wolves are in talks with Real Madrid about bringing defender Jesus Vallejo to the Premier League on loan, Sky Sports News understands.

Vallejo has featured 19 times in all competitions for Real, including two Champions League appearances, and may bring valuable European experience to Wolves ahead of their Europa League campaign.

However, it is currently unknown whether the potential loan deal will include an option to sign the Spaniard permanently next summer.

The 22-year-old centre-back arrived from Zaragoza in 2015 and had loan spells with his former club and Eintracht Frankfurt, but has dropped down the pecking order in Madrid following the arrival of Brazil's Eder Militao from Porto.

Vallejo lifting the Euro U21 Championship trophy with Arsenal's new signing Dani Ceballos

Vallejo has appeared 22 times for the Spanish U21 team, captaining them to glory in the Euro U21 Championships this summer, and has been called up to the senior squad in the past but is yet to earn a full cap.

Wolves are also closing in on a £16m plus add-ons deal for AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone and are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina.

