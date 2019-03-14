Eder Militao signs for Real Madrid from Porto

Militao will join the Spanish side in the summer

Real Madrid have signed centre-back Eder Militao from Portp on a six-year deal.

Militao, 21, becomes the first signing at Real since Zinedine Zidane returned as head coach on Monday, replacing the sacked Santiago Solari.

The Brazil international, who joined Porto from Sao Paulo in the summer, will join up with his new team-mates at the start of next season.

A statement on the club's website said: "Real Madrid CF and FC Porto have agreed the transfer of the player Eder Militao, who will be linked to the club during the next six seasons, until June 30, 2025.

"He comes from Porto, where in his first season he has become one of the main protagonists of the Portuguese League. He has been named the best defence of the championship for five consecutive month

"Multi-purpose player, Militao plays central, although he has also occupied the right-back position. It stands out for its speed, placement and ability to anticipate.

"In addition, it has a good aerial game. Qualities that he has worn since his arrival last summer at Oporto, where he has shown a rapid adaptation to European football."