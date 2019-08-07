Djibril Sidibe joins Everton on loan from Monaco

Everton unveil new signing Djibril Sidibe

Everton have signed France World Cup winner Djibril Sidibe on loan from Monaco for the season, with an option to buy the right-back at the end of the campaign.

Sidibe played a key role in Monaco's Ligue 1 triumph in 2016/17 after joining from Lille and scored six goals in 114 games in all competitions for the principality.

"I was very happy to hear a historic and big club like Everton was thinking of signing me," the 27-year-old told evertontv.

"It was very easy for me. I did not have to reflect for too long before making my decision to come here.

"Everton are recruiting with the intent to win trophies and play on the biggest stage.

"I am 100 per cent motivated and ready to help the club achieve its goals and to achieve my own individual goals."

Sidibe becomes Marco Silva's sixth signing of the summer, with goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, midfielders Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin; and striker Moise Kean having already arrived at Goodison Park.

He came through the age groups with France before making his senior debut against Italy in September 2016.

Sidibe has gone on to win 18 France caps, with his one international goal coming in a 3-2 friendly win over England in June 2017.

Everton manager Silva said: "Djibril has fantastic experience, winning titles and playing many matches in a competitive league. He is a World Cup winner and he has the hunger to achieve much more in his career.

"It is important to have different options in each position and with Djibril and Seamus [Coleman] we now have two high-quality right-backs.

"Djibril has also shown to me he has a real desire to play for Everton and be part of the big things we are trying to create."