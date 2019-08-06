Moise Kean moved by Everton fans' anti-racism banner gesture

1:00 Everton striker Moise Kean says he is ready to repay the fans on the pitch after they crowd-funded an anti-racism banner after he suffered abuse while playing in Italy Everton striker Moise Kean says he is ready to repay the fans on the pitch after they crowd-funded an anti-racism banner after he suffered abuse while playing in Italy

Moise Kean says the gesture from Everton fans to fund an anti-racism banner is “beautiful” and he has promised to give his all for the club in return.

The 19-year-old - who signed from Juventus for a fee in the region of £27.5m - suffered racist abuse while playing against Cagliari in April.

Kean has insisted that is not the reason he decided to leave Serie A for the Premier League as he is instead focused on the positive direction Everton are moving in.

Designs for the proposed new stadium development at Bramley Moore Dock were revealed last month and, with the Toffees having made a number of key summer signings, the Italy international feels he has joined a club with a rosy future.

"It [the banner] is beautiful because racism is horrendous and we have to fight out against racists," said Kean.

"I am going to repay my fans for all they do for me.

"I like Everton, this is the real reason [for moving to Goodison Park]. Everton, like me, is looking ahead to the future.

Moise Kean during Everton training at Finch Farm

"This is why I am here because we are ambitious, both myself and the team. We can go very far together."

Another recent signing, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, also spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's season-opener against Crystal Palace.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is keen to win silverware at Everton after joining from German side Mainz

The defensive midfielder, who can also play in defence, joined from Bundesliga club Mainz on a five-year deal.

He has targeted silverware during his time on Merseyside and said Everton's clear desire to sign him was a key factor in his joining the club.

"I was aware, first and foremost, that they really wanted me and they wanted me to play in the position I really love playing in," he said.

"They have followed me for a long time and shown genuine interest. Everton are a big club and when a big club comes in for you, you don't hesitate for one second.

"Let's see what we can do this season. We might be able to grab one of the European places and maybe pick up a trophy on the way with a winning run in one of the cups."