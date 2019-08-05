Everton fans to show support for Moise Kean with anti-racism banner

Everton supporters have used a crowdfunding platform to raise funds for a banner condemning racism and showing support for new signing Moise Kean.

The campaign exceeded its £1000 target for the banner, less than a day after a JustGiving fundraising page was set up.

Kean, who joined Everton on a five-year deal on Sunday, was thrust into the spotlight last season after suffering racist abuse in a Serie A match last season.

Joao Cancelo comforted Kean after he was racially abused at Cagliari

The Italy international was subjected to racist abuse from the stands during Juventus' 2-0 win over Cagliari, and celebrated scoring Juve's second by raising his arms aloft, resulting in further abuse directed at him.

The banner will be displayed in the Gwladys Street during Everton's clash with Sheffield United on September 21.

Over the weekend, Zenit St Petersburg fans raised a banner criticising the club for buying black players following the signing of Malcolm from Barcelona.