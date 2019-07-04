Tomas Mejias returns to Middlesbrough on free transfer from Omonia Nicosia

Tomas Mejias originally joined Middlesbrough from Real Madrid in 2014

Goalkeeper Tomas Mejias has sealed a return to Middlesbrough after one season at Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia.

The 30-year-old, a product of the Real Madrid youth system, has signed a two-year deal keeping him at the Riverside Stadium until June 2021.

Mejias amassed 17 appearances during four years at Boro between 2014 and 2018 before being released last summer.

He served as a regular understudy to Dimitrios Konstantopoulos, Victor Valdes and latterly Darren Randolph, who he will be expected to play second fiddle to once again in the upcoming Sky Bet Championship campaign.

The Spanish stopper featured in famous away victories over Manchester City and Manchester United, when he saved penalties from Wayne Rooney and Ashley Young to help Boro through to the quarter-finals of the 2015/16 League Cup.

Mejias is a familiar face to both head coach Jonathan Woodgate, his one-time captain at Boro, and Leo Percovich, who was goalkeeping coach during Mejias' first stint with the club.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.