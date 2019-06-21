Stewart Downing signs one-year contract for Blackburn Rovers on a free transfer

Stewart Downing signs for Blackburn on a one-year deal

Former England international Stewart Downing has signed a one-year deal at Blackburn Rovers after being released by Middlesbrough.

Downing will join Rovers on a free transfer from boyhood club Middlesbrough after making over 400 appearances in two spells at the club.

The 34-year-old becomes Blackburn's first signing of the summer and has signed a deal which will take him through to June 2020.

✍️ #Rovers are delighted to unveil Stewart Downing as the club’s first signing of the summer on a one-year deal through to June 2020.



Welcome, Stewart! 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/kOZKfJCpcz — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) June 21, 2019

Downing earned 35 caps for England between 2005 and 2014, including trips to the 2006 World Cup and Euro 2012.

The wide midfielder also had spells at Aston Villa, West Ham and Liverpool, where he won the League Cup in 2011/12.

Blackburn will begin their Sky Bet Championship 2019/20 campaign by hosting Charlton at Ewood Park on August 3.