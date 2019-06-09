Tony Mowbray confident Bradley Dack won't leave Blackburn this summer

Dack has been linked with a move away from the club this summer

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray is "confident" midfielder Bradley Dack will remain at the club this summer.

Speaking at the Eid Festival in the town, Mowbray told Sky Sports News: "I'm very confident he won't move on this summer.

"He's had his first season in the Championship and he's scored 15 goals. Everybody knew he could do it in League One and he was fantastic for us in League One.

"His first challenge was in the Championship last season and my beliefs, and I've spoken to Bradley, are that he should do another year with us and see how close we can get."

Dack has been linked with a move away from Rovers this summer after scoring 15 goals and tallying seven assists in the Championship last season.

He signed for the Blackburn from Gillingham in 2017 for £850k and was named in the League One PFA Team of the Year during his first season at the club.

And Mowbray believes that the 25-year-old should stay at Ewood Park for at least another season.

"He loves the club - the camaraderie in the dressing room, the lads, the players, and the environment we try and create.

"I believe that he should show that he can do it again and if he scores 20 odds goals again next season then I think some seriously big clubs will be looking at him.

"As I've always said to him, we're not here to stop his career moving forward, I want all of my players to play in the top-flight, and if the top-flight come along and they're reasonable with the numbers then we won't stand in his way.

"But we're not sitting here thinking we're going to sell our assets, we're going to try and build a team that can compete in the top half and hopefully the top six of the table."

Blackburn finished 15th last season, 14 points off the playoffs and 20 points clear of the relegation zone.