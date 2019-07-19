West Brom sign Kenneth Zohore from Cardiff for an undisclosed fee

Kenneth Zohore joined West Brom from Cardiff City on a four-year deal

West Brom have signed Danish striker Kenneth Zohore from Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old, who scored one goal in 20 Premier League games last season, has signed a four-year contract after flying in from Cardiff's pre-season training trip in America.

Albion head coach Slaven Bilic was in the market for striker to fill the hole left by Salomon Rondon's transfer to Chinese club Dalian Yifang.

Salomon Rondon left WBA to join Dalian Yifang in China

Rondon, who had a £16.5m release clause in his West Brom contract, left Albion on Friday to link up with former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez in China.

Bilic said: "He is a player who has got more than a bit of everything, he's strong, he has pace, he has good skill.

"He knows the league, he knows the country, he's already got good experience but he's still got room to improve. He's not the finished article.

Zohore is mobbed by Cardiff team-mates following his injury-time winner at St Mary's

"I hope he's going to be a very good player for us."

