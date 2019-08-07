Tottenham expect to sign Ryan Sessegnon on Deadline Day

Ryan Sessegnon is close to joining Tottenham

Tottenham expect to complete the signing of Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham on Thursday, Sky Sports News understands.

The 19-year-old has been a long-term target for Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino and the clubs are close to agreeing a deal.

Sessegnon impressed during his debut season in the Premier League, scoring two goals and providing six assists in 35 appearances, and featured for England U21s during this summer's European Championships.

He missed Fulham's opening-day defeat at Barnsley in the Sky Bet Championship last Saturday due to a hamstring injury.

Tottenham have also made a £55.5m bid for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso while talks are ongoing with Sporting Lisbon over signing Bruno Fernandes.

However, Philippe Coutinho has rejected a move to the north Londoners from Barcelona.

