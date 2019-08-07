Giovani Lo Celso: Tottenham agree £55m fee for Real Betis midfielder

Giovani Lo Celso is close to becoming a Tottenham player

Tottenham have agreed a £55m fee with Real Betis for midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, Sky Sports News understands.

Lo Celso, the Argentina international, is expected to travel to London on Thursday ahead of undergoing a medical and completing the move.

Betis did not include the 23-year-old in their squad for a friendly against Las Palmas on Wednesday night.

If completed, the transfer would become Spurs' second-biggest signing - behind Tanguy Ndombele, who cost them £63m from Lyon earlier this summer.

Spurs have also held talks with Sporting Lisbon over midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

They are also close to signing Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham and expect to complete a deal for the versatile left-sided player before Thursday's 5pm deadline.

However, Philippe Coutinho has rejected a move to the north Londoners from Barcelona.

Ryan Sessegnon is close to joining Spurs

Tottenham are also working to find an agreement on Paulo Dybala's personal terms, according to Sky in Italy.

Spurs agreed a £64.4m fee with Juventus for the Argentine forward on Tuesday but they have yet to reach an agreement for Dybala's image rights from company Image Star.

