Southampton sign Che Adams from Birmingham City on five-year deal

Southampton have completed the signing of striker Che Adams from Birmingham City on a five-year deal.

Talks had progressed well since a Saints bid was turned down in late May and the clubs have now agreed a deal which Sky Sports News understands to be in the region of £15m.

It is also understood Sheffield United have a 20 per cent sell-on clause for Adams, so should receive around £3m as part of the deal.

"I'm delighted. There was interest in January when it didn't quite happen, but I'm happy now that it's all gone through," Adams told the club's website.

"You can see with the track history - the amount of young players they're playing, the gaffer's belief in the young players, the squad in itself - where the club is going to be. I want to be part of that."

Southampton had an offer rejected for the 22-year-old during the January transfer window but manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and director of football operations Ross Wilson maintained their interest.

A second bid of £10m, which could have potentially risen to £12m with performance-related add-ons or £14m with a sell-on clause, was also knocked back in June.

Adams scored 22 goals and created six others in the Sky Bet Championship last term as Birmingham finished 17th.

Saints boss Hasenhuttl said: "Che fits the profile of player we want to bring to Southampton and is very driven to show what he can do at the highest level.

"We have been monitoring his progress for some time now. He has shown a desire to join us above all other clubs, which shows the positive reputation Southampton has built for developing young players.

"I am delighted to have signed Che and Moussa ahead of the start of pre-season. They are both young, dynamic players with the level of enthusiasm and hunger we are looking for that can help us improve as a team."

Adams becomes Ralph Hasenhüttl's third summer signing following the arrival Mali international winger Moussa Djenepo.

Meanwhile, left-back Matt Targett has left Southampton to join newly-promoted Aston Villa.