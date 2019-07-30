Patrick Cutrone signs for Wolves from AC Milan in £23m deal

Patrick Cutrone scored 27 goals in 90 games for Milan

Wolves have confirmed the signing of AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone for a fee believed to be around £23m.

Cutrone's arrival at Wolves was confirmed on Wednesday evening after the 21-year-old passed a medical at the club.

Personal terms were already agreed between the parties and Cutrone left Milan's pre-season tour of the USA early ahead of the move.

We’re delighted to announce that Patrick Cutrone has become our latest summer signing! #WelcomeCutrone



✍️🐺 pic.twitter.com/jq1kTQf9v5 — Wolves (@Wolves) July 30, 2019

Cutrone, who has 15 caps for Italy U21s, came through the ranks at San Siro.

He scored 27 goals in 90 games for Milan, who were keen to sell in order to meet Financial Fair Play requirements.

The Italian becomes Wolves' fourth signing of the summer. Nuno Espirito Santo's side have already signed striker Raul Jimenez from Benfica for £30m.

Cutrone said: "I'm very pleased to be here because the club really wanted me. I'm very happy and want to give my all for the team.

"The club really wanted me and being able to play in the Premier League for Wolves is fantastic. I just can't wait to get started."

Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell added: "Patrick is an exciting signing at a very exciting period for this football club.

"We have a strong philosophy under the leadership of Nuno of bringing in the right type of people and developing young talent while staying humble and grounded as individuals, and we feel Patrick perfectly fits into our philosophy.

"We are very pleased to have a player of Patrick's ability join the club and look forward to him being a part of Nuno's squad in another historic season for Wolves."

0:42 Nuno Espirito Santo has said Wolves still need two more players ahead of the new Premier League season Nuno Espirito Santo has said Wolves still need two more players ahead of the new Premier League season

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.