Nuno Espirito Santo: Wolves still need two more signings before transfer window closes

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has said he expects to bring two more players to the club before the transfer window closes next Thursday.

Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker have made last season's loan deals permanent, while Jesus Vallejo has recently joined on loan from Real Madrid.

But the Portuguese boss is still keen to add a couple more players to his squad ahead of the new season.

"We feel that we still need two players. We're going to bring in two players [to get] 18 players that we want to work with every day, plus the U23s and the young players that we want to develop."

AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone is one player that could be heading to Molineux, with the striker leaving his club's pre-season tour after positive talks with Wolves.

Nuno says that he only wants to bring a certain standard of players to the club.

He said: "All the clubs are expected to make decisions [on players]. But we've done our homework - we find our targets and then it's the process of negotiating.

"We are still on time in bringing players that we want to bring in. We always want to bring quality to the club.

After joining on loan from Real Madrid, Jesus Vallejo certainly comes under that category, and he joined up with his new team-mates on Sunday.

"He's doing good," Nuno said. "He was involved with Spain U21s over the summer and became European champion which was nice. He didn't have time to have a holiday so there was no time for him to lose shape.

"He's integrating now and getting into the routines of the team."

