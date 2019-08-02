Burnley sign Leeds goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell on four-year deal

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has signed for Burnley

Burnley have signed Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell from Leeds on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Peacock-Farrell arrives at Turf Moor after agreeing a four year-deal with an option for a further year, and becomes the Clarets' third senior signing of the summer alongside Jay Rodriguez and Erik Pieters.

Burnley have acted quickly to strengthen their goalkeeping department following the departure of club captain Tom Heaton to Aston Villa for £9m.

Peacock-Farrell said: "I'm really happy to be here. A Premier League club is what you dream of when you are starting out in football and to say I've signed for Burnley is a massive honour.

📝 "To say that I've signed for Burnley is a massive honour" pic.twitter.com/X0fKOn69N5 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 2, 2019

"The goalkeepers here are really good and two of them are England internationals. There's something going on here that must be right.

"So to come here and be part of it, is something I'm really excited about.

"I'm not saying I'm coming here to replace anybody. I'm not. I'm here to learn and try and progress and be a better goalkeeper."

The Darlington-born 22-year-old was first choice at Leeds at the beginning of last season, making 41 appearances for the Whites, but was displaced when Kiko Casilla arrived from Real Madrid in January.

Peacock-Farrell has been capped on nine occasions by Northern Ireland, establishing himself as their first-choice 'keeper in their quest for Euro 2020 qualification.

He will wear squad number 15 at Turf Moor as he tries to force his way into contention for a starting place ahead of Nick Pope and Joe Hart.

Burnley begin their Premier League campaign on Saturday, August 10 at home to Southampton.