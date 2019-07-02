Adrien Rabiot: Gianluigi Buffon 'persuasive' in Juventus move from Paris Saint-Germain

Adrien Rabiot says Gianluigi Buffon was "the best person I could talk to" regarding his Juventus move

Adrien Rabiot says Juventus' former goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was "persuasive" in his decision to sign for the club, after moving on a permanent deal from Paris Saint-Germain

The 24-year-old has signed for Juventus on a free transfer, after his transfer to the Serie A champions was confirmed on Tuesday.

The Frenchman's contract is estimated to be worth £6.3m (7m Euros) per year.

The six-time Ligue 1 champion played 240 games, scored 25 goals and made 18 assists for PSG

Rabiot becomes Juventus' second free transfer of the window after Aaron Ramsey joined from Arsenal.

Rabiot revealed that former Juventus goalkeeper Buffon, who played 665 times for them, was a major influence in his move to Northern Italy.

"[Buffon was] the best person I could talk to. His opinion matters a lot to me," he said.

🎙 @Adriien_Rabiiot: "Good morning everyone! Juve had contacted me in the past and I decided that now was the right time to come here."



📹🇬🇧 https://t.co/HaWumUmDaW

📹🇫🇷 https://t.co/bKDk1GXQaM pic.twitter.com/SgVg1WHS5Q — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 2, 2019

"Buffon told me many interesting things about Juventus. He told me that Juve was the best way for me to take a step forwards in my career. A season here is worth more than anywhere else.

"Juve are a great club, one that is very prestigious with a lot of history and a European tradition. In my opinion and with all respect, it's a step up from PSG."

Rabiot endured a disruptive 2018/19 season at PSG as he refused to sign a new contract which led manager Thomas Tuchel to drop him from his squad while a proposed move to Barcelona also fell through in January.

The France international, who has six national team caps, says it is now time to put the previous campaign behind him, as he looks forward to playing with new team-mates and working under new Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri.

"The last few months have been complicated both from a sporting and personal level, but today I am ready to leave everything behind and begin a new adventure," the midfielder said.

"After seven years in Paris I am ready to play in Serie A and I will do it with the same determination as ever. I haven't had the chance to speak to Sarri yet, but everyone here at Juventus has left a great impression on me.

"I had the chance to meet Aaron Ramsey yesterday but only very briefly. We will get the chance to know each other better in the coming days.

"I had the chance to develop playing with superstars. The chance to play with Cristiano Ronaldo definitely had a bearing on my decision. However, I know that the whole locker room is full of superstars with a positive spirit."

