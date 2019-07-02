Claudio Marchisio leaves Zenit Saint Petersburg one year early

Claudio Marchisio playing against Fenerbahce last season

Claudio Marchisio has left Zenit Saint Petersburg by mutual consent after a single injury-affected season in Russia.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who was reportedly one of the highest earners in the Russian league, signed a two-year deal last summer but he and the club mutually "reached an agreement on the early termination of his contract".

Marchisio playing in one of only nine league appearances for Zenit

Marchisio only managed 15 games and two goals in all competitions before an old knee injury resurfaced, meaning he missed the 11-game unbeaten run which helped Zenit win the Russian Premier League title and qualify for the Champions League.

He joined Zenit in September after leaving Juventus, previously his only permanent club and where he made almost 400 appearances in all competitions after promising the Italian champions he would not move to a rival Serie A side.

Zenit are interested in replacing Marchisio with Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic

Meanwhile, Zenit are reported to be seeking to reinforce their midfield options with Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic at around £9m, but the Scottish champions want around £15m.