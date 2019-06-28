Ajax seeking 75m euros for Matthijs de Ligt

Juventus have yet to agree a fee for Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt - with the Dutch club seeking €75m for the defender, according to Sky in Italy.

The Italian champions have agreed personal terms with the 19-year-old - who has accepted a five-year contract offer which would see him earn €12m (£10.75m) a season.

However, Juventus now need to agree a price with Ajax for the highly-rated defender, who helped Ajax to a Dutch league and cup double, as well as the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

Ajax want €75m (£67m) for De Ligt and Paris Saint-Germain remain in the hunt.

Ajax are understood to want £67m for Matthijs de Ligt

The Ligue 1 champions are understood to be willing to pay the asking price for the Netherlands international.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

From July 1, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.