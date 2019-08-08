Charlie Austin in talks to sign for West Brom from Southampton

Charlie Austin was transfer listed by Southampton this summer, Sky Sports News understands

West Brom are in talks with Southampton over a deal to sign striker Charlie Austin, according to Sky sources.

The Baggies face competition from Sky Bet Championship rivals Bristol City for the Saints forward.

Sky Sports News understands Austin was unhappy at St Mary's after being told to train with the U23s back in July.

The Saints had put the former Burnley and QPR striker on their transfer list and left him off their pre-season training camp in Austria.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce had made an inquiry into signing Austin but the Magpies decided to press on with deals for other targets instead, including a club-record £40m move for Joelinton.

Austin has scored 16 goals in 66 appearances for Southampton, but netted just two in 25 games last season.

