Man City vs Tottenham player ratings: Kevin De Bruyne stars but Harry Kane is absent

Kevin De Bruyne starred for Manchester City against Tottenham

Who impressed for Manchester City and Tottenham in their dramatic 2-2 draw at the Etihad on Saturday Night Football? Gerard Brand was there to assess...

Manchester City

Ederson - 5

Positionally poor for Erik Lamela's equaliser, offering a large chunk of the goal for the Spurs man to aim at. Otherwise, little to do as Spurs only hit three shots on goal.

Kyle Walker - 7

Bright both defensively and in attack down the right, but was out-jumped by Lucas Moura for Spurs' second.

Aymeric Laporte - 6

Calm and composed on the ball, kept Harry Kane's impact to an absolute minimum, and made some important interceptions as Spurs attacked more in the second half. Did, however, leave space for Lamela to score Spurs' first.

Nicolas Otamendi - 7

A short-notice replacement for John Stones, looked solid beside Aymeric Laporte and stepped out with the ball at every opportunity.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6

Made more of an impact in attack than in defence, testing Hugo Lloris with a second-half effort.

Tanguy Ndombele looks on as Oleksandr Zinchenko controls the ball

Rodri - 7

A solid display, keeping things ticking over in midfield with a staggering 98.2 per cent passing accuracy from 56 passes.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6

Missed a fine chance in the first half to make it 3-1, sticking Kevin De Bruyne's centre wide, and was one of a number of City men who should have closed down Lamela for his goal.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8

Man of the Match and back to his very best. His two assists were of the highest quality after an off-season last term. The first assist in particular, a first-time cross for Raheem Sterling at the back post, was sublime.

Raheem Sterling - 7

Fine, dare I say, 'striker's finish' for the opener, and caused Spurs problems with his first touch, always towards Spurs' goal. With five goals in three games, he's in fine form.

Raheem Sterling scored the opening goal of the game

Bernardo Silva - 6

Didn't run the show as much as he'd have liked, but was the assister for the assister, providing the final ball for De Bruyne to make City's two goals. Should have scored when played through on goal in the first half.

Sergio Aguero - 7

Fine, sweeping finish for his goal, but looked visibly frustrated at being substituted. That won't help his case for a permanent starting place.

Subs

Gabriel Jesus - 6

Looked bright, as always, when he came on for Aguero, and deserved to grab the winner before VAR intervened. There were, however, moments when the Brazilian could have laid on to a team-mate instead of shooting when things turned desperate for City late on.

David Silva - NA

Riyad Mahrez - NA

Tottenham

Hugo Lloris - 7

Made a string of saves to deny City a third from Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva and Rodri. Could do nothing about the goals.

Kyle Walker-Peters - 6

Struggled to contain Sterling - a tough task at the best of times - and left him for City's opener. Otherwise bright.

Raheem Sterling battles for possession with Kyle Walker-Peters

Toby Alderweireld - 6

Beaten by Sergio Aguero for his goal, but was calm on the ball, seeing more of it than any other Spurs player.

Davinson Sanchez - 6

Carried the ball out calmy, eventually, after a nervy start. Very strong in the tackle, but was nowhere to be seen for both goals.

Danny Rose - 5

City had plenty of joy down Danny Rose's side, but he wasn't afraid to get stuck into the tackle, enjoying a competitive personal duel with Bernardo.

Harry Winks - 6

Perhaps not the stopper Spurs needed in this type of game, keeping the ball ticking over with 91 per cent passing accuracy, but doing little to stop City pile forward.

Moussa Sissoko - 6

Went forward for one great run in the first half as Spurs struggled with a long out ball, but lacked the quality needed to break down City with a final ball.

Tanguy Ndombele - 7

Found Lamela for his goal with a neat forward ball, and won all 10 of his duels with City players.

Erik Lamela - 7

Fine finish for his goal, and wicked cross for Spurs' second, but will likely still be constantly rotated with Christian Eriksen and Moura.

Erik Lamela was on the scoresheet for Tottenham on Saturday

Christian Eriksen - 5

Had very little influence on the game as City coerced him into physical battles. Grew in the second half slightly, but his passing accuracy ended below the 80 per cent mark, a rarity for the Dane.

Harry Kane - 5

Had just one touch in the final third in an absent first half and won just two of his eight duels. His quietest game for a long while.

Subs

Lucas Moura - 6

Fine header to make an instant impact for Spurs' second, and was involved in a couple counter attacks as the visitors looked for an unlikely winner.

Lucas Moura bagged Spurs' equaliser having only been on the pitch for 19 seconds

Giovani Lo Celso - NA

Oliver Skipp - NA

