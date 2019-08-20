VAR instant replays not to be shown in stadiums, says IFAB

Football lawmakers insist instant replays from video assistant referees (VARs) must not be shown inside stadiums until a decision has been made by match officials.

The introduction of VARs in the Premier League has led to criticism from some supporters over a lack of communication.

The Premier League allows footage to be shown at stadiums with big screens if a decision is overturned.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has confirmed it will not block any other footage broadcast on big screens, but only after a decision has been made by the referee.

"We have to protect referees," IFAB secretary Lukas Brud told Sky Sports News.

"We want to avoid referees feeling pressured or influenced by players, managers or fans as they are in the process of making a decision.

"We do not allow decision-making footage to be shown while it is under consideration."

It is understood the Premier League has no immediate plans to show more than overturned decisions on big screens at this stage.

The Premier League will continue to hold talks with clubs and fans over the best experience.

There have been more than 130 VAR incidents in the opening 20 games of the Premier League, with five overturned decisions.

"Competitions are allowed to show footage," said Brud. "But they know best what is most appropriate and effective for their local football environment."

Lawmakers will meet in December, before their next annual general meeting in Belfast next March.

Gabriel Jesus appeals to the match referee Michael Oliver after his goal is ruled out by VAR

Brud also clarified comments that VAR "could take up to 10 years to perfect".

"It has taken other sports a long time to fully develop the use of video match officials," said Brud.

"Some have said this can take even up to a decade. But the efficient and successful implementation of VARs in football has led to a much quicker acceptance around the globe.

"From past experience in other football leagues, it usually takes up to one entire season to fully understand and see the benefits of using VARs".