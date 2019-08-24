Premier League reports and highlights - matchday three
Last Updated: 25/08/19 9:55pm
Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City - report and highlights
Two goals from Sergio Aguero and a Raheem Sterling strike eased Manchester City to a 3-1 win at Bournemouth.
Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle - report and highlights
Newcastle got their first points under Steve Bruce as Joelinton's first-half goal gave them a shock 1-0 victory at Tottenham on Super Sunday.
Wolves 1-1 Burnley - report and highlights
Raul Jimenez's 97th-minute penalty rescued a dramatic point for Wolves at home to Burnley.
Norwich 2-3 Chelsea - report and highlights
Tammy Abraham's double saw Chelsea beat Norwich 3-2 at Carrow Road to hand Frank Lampard his first win in charge of the club
Brighton 0-2 Southampton - report and highlights
Moussa Djenepo's stunning first Premier League goal set Southampton on course for their first points of the season as they won 2-0 at 10-man Brighton.
Manchester United 1-2 Crystal Palace - report and highlights
Manchester United missed another penalty then conceded an injury-time goal after a David de Gea howler to lose 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace.
Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester - report and highlights
Harvey Barnes' spectacular second-half thunderbolt saw Leicester edge Sheffield United 2-1 and claim their first victory of the season.
Watford 1-3 West Ham - report and highlights
West Ham's record signing Sebastien Haller scored twice to secure a 3-1 win and condemn Watford to a third successive Premier League defeat this season.
Aston Villa 2-0 Everton - report and highlights
Aston Villa gained their first win back in the Premier League as goals from Wesley and Anwar El Ghazi secured a 2-0 victory over Everton on Friday Night Football.
Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal - report and highlights
Mo Salah scored twice as Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season and moved three points clear at the top of the fledgling Premier League table.
