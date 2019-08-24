Premier League News

More from Football

Premier League reports and highlights - matchday three

Highlights of every Premier League game this season will be shown on the Sky Sports website and app

Last Updated: 25/08/19 9:55pm

Joelinton
Joelinton

This season you can watch Premier League highlights with Sky Sports just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app shortly after full time or from 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons.

Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City - report and highlights

Two goals from Sergio Aguero and a Raheem Sterling strike eased Manchester City to a 3-1 win at Bournemouth.
2:41
    Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle - report and highlights

    Newcastle got their first points under Steve Bruce as Joelinton's first-half goal gave them a shock 1-0 victory at Tottenham on Super Sunday.
    2:49
      Wolves 1-1 Burnley - report and highlights

      Raul Jimenez's 97th-minute penalty rescued a dramatic point for Wolves at home to Burnley.
      2:54
      Norwich 2-3 Chelsea - report and highlights

      Tammy Abraham's double saw Chelsea beat Norwich 3-2 at Carrow Road to hand Frank Lampard his first win in charge of the club
      2:33
      Brighton 0-2 Southampton - report and highlights

      Moussa Djenepo's stunning first Premier League goal set Southampton on course for their first points of the season as they won 2-0 at 10-man Brighton.
      2:53
      Manchester United 1-2 Crystal Palace - report and highlights

      Manchester United missed another penalty then conceded an injury-time goal after a David de Gea howler to lose 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace.
      2:58
      Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester - report and highlights

      Harvey Barnes' spectacular second-half thunderbolt saw Leicester edge Sheffield United 2-1 and claim their first victory of the season.
      2:55
      Watford 1-3 West Ham - report and highlights

      West Ham's record signing Sebastien Haller scored twice to secure a 3-1 win and condemn Watford to a third successive Premier League defeat this season.
      2:59
      Aston Villa 2-0 Everton - report and highlights

      Aston Villa gained their first win back in the Premier League as goals from Wesley and Anwar El Ghazi secured a 2-0 victory over Everton on Friday Night Football.

      2:58
      Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal - report and highlights

      Mo Salah scored twice as Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season and moved three points clear at the top of the fledgling Premier League table.
      2:44
      How to watch Premier League highlights on Sky Sports Digital

      Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android. To watch the highlights on the Sky Sports App, download the app:

