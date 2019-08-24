Premier League reports and highlights - matchday three

Joelinton

Two goals from Sergio Aguero and a Raheem Sterling strike eased Manchester City to a 3-1 win at Bournemouth.

Highlights from Manchester City's 3-1 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Newcastle got their first points under Steve Bruce as Joelinton's first-half goal gave them a shock 1-0 victory at Tottenham on Super Sunday.

Highlights from Newcastle's 1-0 win at Tottenham in the Premier League.

Raul Jimenez's 97th-minute penalty rescued a dramatic point for Wolves at home to Burnley.

Highlights from Wolves' 1-1 draw with Burnley in the Premier League.

Tammy Abraham's double saw Chelsea beat Norwich 3-2 at Carrow Road to hand Frank Lampard his first win in charge of the club

Highlights from Chelsea's win over Norwich in the Premier League

Moussa Djenepo's stunning first Premier League goal set Southampton on course for their first points of the season as they won 2-0 at 10-man Brighton.

Highlights from Southampton's win at Brighton in the Premier League.

Manchester United missed another penalty then conceded an injury-time goal after a David de Gea howler to lose 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace.

Highlights from Crystal Palace's win at Manchester United in the Premier League.

Harvey Barnes' spectacular second-half thunderbolt saw Leicester edge Sheffield United 2-1 and claim their first victory of the season.

Highlights from Leicester's win at Sheffield United in the Premier League

West Ham's record signing Sebastien Haller scored twice to secure a 3-1 win and condemn Watford to a third successive Premier League defeat this season.

Highlights from West Ham's win over Watford in the Premier League

Aston Villa gained their first win back in the Premier League as goals from Wesley and Anwar El Ghazi secured a 2-0 victory over Everton on Friday Night Football.

Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Everton in the Premier League

Mo Salah scored twice as Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season and moved three points clear at the top of the fledgling Premier League table.

Highlights from Liverpool's win over Arsenal in the Premier League.

