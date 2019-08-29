Arsenal vs Tottenham stats: Can Harry Kane become the all-time top scorer in north London derby history?

Harry Kane is one goal away from becoming the joint all-time top scorer in north London derbies

Why will Harry Kane fancy ending Arsenal's superb home record in north London derbies? Here's all the big stats ahead of Sunday's game...

The 186th north London derby will lead this weekend's Super Sunday live from the Emirates Stadium, the 14th in Arsenal territory since they left Highbury back in 2006.

Last season threw up a 4-2 home win for the Gunners in Unai Emery's first taste of the fixture, after some incredible encounters down the years. Remember the seven second-half goals in Arsenal's 5-4 win at White Hart Lane in 2004, or David Bentley's stunner at the Emirates four years later?

Arsenal vs Tottenham Live on

Come Sunday, here's why both teams might fancy their chances, for very different reasons...

Aubameyang versus Kane

Harry Kane enjoys playing Arsenal like no other opponent. He is already the top scorer in Premier League north London derbies with nine goals in as many games, including three from four games at the Emirates - but can Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang match him on the day?

One more strike will take the England captain level with Emmanuel Adebayor and Bobby Smith's all-time shared record of 10 north London derby goals across all competitions, and given his success in this fixture so far you would not bet against him netting this weekend.

Harry Kane already has the best Premier League record in north London derbies - and will match the all-time record with a goal on Sunday

In Kane's Premier League career, which has brought 127 goals so far, he has only scored more times against Leicester (11) than Arsenal, who have been on the wrong end of nine league strikes from the 26-year-old.

Aubameyang has two from three so far in 2019/20 and netted a double in this fixture last season, but he missed a last-gasp penalty which would have won the game for Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the return game back in March.

He ended up with a share of the Golden Boot last season, but 31 of his 34 Premier League goals have come against teams outside the division's 'top six' - in fact, two of his three against Arenal's rivals at the top were in that game against Spurs last December.

Arsenal's incredible home record

The Gunners have been beaten only twice in 27 meetings on home soil during the Premier League era, and their record has remained pretty consistent since they moved to the Emirates 13 years ago too.

Arsenal have picked up 28 points against Tottenham at the Emirates - they have only earned more against Stoke and Everton

In fact, there are few teams they have enjoyed playing at the ground more than their nearest rivals. They have scored 34 goals against Tottenham at the Emirates, seven more than their nearest challengers Newcastle, and only picked up more home points against Stoke and Everton.

Even conceding first does not faze them, as their win last season showed. That was their third come-from-behind victory against Tottenham in the last eight Premier League home meetings between the teams.

Toothless Tottenham's trouble

Tottenham set a number of records against Newcastle on Sunday, but that will not be much consolation considering they ended up losing for the first time this season.

They had the most possession any team has managed in a Premier League game this season, the most completed passes and crosses too - but could not find a way past a Newcastle side who had lost their opening two games.

2:49 Highlights from Newcastle's 1-0 win at Tottenham in the Premier League. Highlights from Newcastle's 1-0 win at Tottenham in the Premier League.

That would be bad enough were it down to poor finishing, but Spurs managed only two shots on target during the whole 90 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Perhaps luckily for them, there have been 152 goals in the 54 Premier League meetings between these two clubs, and both teams have found the back of the net in 36.

The Premier League is back and you can watch more games than ever before on Sky Sports. We'll show 128 Premier League games exclusively live - and have the first pick of matches every weekend.

We have new Saturday Night Football slots, with games every weekend at 5.30pm, Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

Plus, you'll be able to watch Premier League highlights shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website and app - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

As well as all that great live action, we'll also bring you Saturday Social (9.30am, Saturdays), Soccer AM (10.30am, Saturdays), Soccer Saturday (12pm, Saturdays), Sunday Supplement (10am, Sundays), Goals on Sunday (11.30am, Sundays) and The Debate (weeknights) for the best reaction and analysis.