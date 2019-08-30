Manchester United vs Liverpool moved to Super Sunday
Three other Premier League games changed after Champions League draw
Last Updated: 30/08/19 12:05pm
Manchester United vs Liverpool has been moved to Super Sunday on October 20 as the Champions League draw affects a further three games live on Sky Sports.
The group stage draw was made on Thursday and fixtures for the next few months of the European competition confirmed, with four games chosen for Sky Sports coverage needing to be moved to accommodate the Premier League clubs involved.
The biggest change has been Manchester United vs Liverpool, which was originally scheduled for Saturday 19 October, and will now be moved to the following day with a 4.30pm kick-off.
Here are the full details of the four fixture changes:
- Everton vs Manchester City
Previously on Sunday 29 September, now moved to Saturday 28 September (Kick-off 5.30pm).
- Leicester vs Newcastle
Previously Saturday 28 September, now moved to Sunday 29 September (Kick-off 4.30pm).
- Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
Previously Sunday 20 October, now moved to Saturday 19 October (Kick-off 5.30pm)
- Manchester United vs Liverpool
Previously Saturday 19 October, now moved to Sunday 20 October (Kick-off 4.30pm)
All of the above fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.