Manchester United vs Liverpool moved to Super Sunday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp will go head-to-head on Sunday October 20

Manchester United vs Liverpool has been moved to Super Sunday on October 20 as the Champions League draw affects a further three games live on Sky Sports.

The group stage draw was made on Thursday and fixtures for the next few months of the European competition confirmed, with four games chosen for Sky Sports coverage needing to be moved to accommodate the Premier League clubs involved.

The biggest change has been Manchester United vs Liverpool, which was originally scheduled for Saturday 19 October, and will now be moved to the following day with a 4.30pm kick-off.

Here are the full details of the four fixture changes:

Everton vs Manchester City

Previously on Sunday 29 September, now moved to Saturday 28 September (Kick-off 5.30pm).

Previously on Sunday 29 September, now moved to Leicester vs Newcastle

Previously Saturday 28 September, now moved to Sunday 29 September (Kick-off 4.30pm) .

Previously Saturday 28 September, now moved to . Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Previously Sunday 20 October, now moved to Saturday 19 October (Kick-off 5.30pm)

Previously Sunday 20 October, now moved to Manchester United vs Liverpool

Previously Saturday 19 October, now moved to Sunday 20 October (Kick-off 4.30pm)

All of the above fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.