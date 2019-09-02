Matteo Darmian leaves Manchester United for Parma

Matteo Darmian has left Manchester United after four years

Matteo Darmian has left Manchester United to sign for Parma on a four-year contract.

The 29-year-old, who signed from Torino in 2015, leaves Old Trafford after making 92 appearances for the club.

Darmian, who has 36 caps for Italy, played just three times for United following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival as manager in December 2018.

The versatile defender also failed to make the squad in any of United's first four matches of the season.

A United statement read: "Everyone at Manchester United would like to thank Matteo for his service and wish him all the best for the future."

Man Utd's issues exposed

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Southampton on Saturday, meaning they have only won two of their last 13 games in all competitions. Nick Wright was at St Mary's to see a performance which exposed the shortcomings in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

