Harry Maguire says Manchester United need to rediscover their swagger

Harry Maguire's has called on his Manchester United team-mates to rediscover their swagger following their 1-1 draw against 10-man Southampton.

St Mary's witnessed United's eighth successive winless away match as Daniel James' strike during a bright start was cancelled out by Southampton defender Jan Vestergaard on Saturday.

That result compounded last weekend's chastening 2-1 home loss to Crystal Palace and the 1-1 draw at Wolves, irking record-breaking defensive arrival Maguire.

"Another game where we've deserved to win," he said. "We've created the majority of the chances and we've dropped two points, really.

"The start of our season has been a little bit like that. We deserved to win at Wolves and then we conceded two shots against Palace and they scored two.

"They've not really had a chance apart from obviously the one building up to the goal and then the header as well so it's another set-play, the same as Wolves.

"I feel like we've been really fairly solid defensively, but the fine margins are the set-plays and things are punishing us at the moment and we're not being clinical at the other end."

Put to Maguire that it appeared the cutting edge was all that had cost United recently, the centre-back said: "Yeah, definitely. We're playing attacking football.

"Don't get me wrong, I think we can definitely improve a lot, especially on the ball.

"I think you've seen again today. We gave the ball away far too much, especially towards the end of the first and start of the second half.

"We were giving it away sloppy, and we need to improve on that and show arrogance on the ball and be confident on the ball.

"We're Man United and we want to control games and I feel like in the last 20 of the first and the first 20 of the second we didn't really control the game and I think we got punished for that really.

"Probably 15 minutes either side of half-time they've had the better of the play and they've come away with a point."