Southampton 1-1 Man Utd: Jannik Vestergaard cancels out Daniel James strike as Red Devils held

Jannik Vestergaard celebrates with team-mates after scoring the equaliser

Jannik Vestergaard cancelled out Daniel James' stunning strike as Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

James gave the visitors a 10th-minute lead with an unstoppable diagonal drive - the Welshman's third goal in four games for United - but Vestergaard equalised shortly before the hour-mark when he powered home a cross from Kevin Danso, who was then sent off for a second yellow card.

United pushed for a winner in the closing stages, with James, substitute Mason Greenwood and Ashley Young all going close, but they were unable to make their man advantage count, making it three Premier League games without a win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Player ratings Southampton: Gunn (8), Soares (7), Vestergaard (9), Bednarek (7), Danso (6), Romeu (7), Ward-Prowse (7), Hojbjerg (7), Boufal (6), Ings (6), Adams (6)



Subs: Long (6), Armstrong (6), Yoshida (6)



Manchester United: De Gea (6), Young (6), Lindelof (5), Maguire (6), Wan-Bissaka (6), Mata (5), Pogba (5), McTominay (7), Pereira (6), James (8), Rashford (5)



Subs: Lingard (6), Matic (6), Greenwood (7)



Man of the match: Vestergaard

How the draw unfolded

It was Southampton who started brightest, their pressing causing United problems in the early exchanges, but James' goal - clinically dispatched from Scott McTominay's pass after Cedric Soares and Jan Bednarek had backed off him, tipped the momentum in the visitors' favour.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka went close to doubling United's advantage when he volleyed wide from another McTominay pass soon afterwards, while James also went close when he stung the palms of Gunn with another fierce effort as United piled on the pressure.

Team news Southampton made two changes from their 1-0 win at Fulham in the EFL Cup in midweek with Cedric Soares and Sofiane Boufal coming in for Yan Valery, who dropped down to the bench, and the injured Nathan Redmond.



United made three alterations to the team that were surprisingly beaten 2-1 at home by Crystal Palace last Saturday - Ashley Young, Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira all recalled in place of injured duo Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial, with Jesse Lingard benched.

Southampton held out until half-time, however, and they were much improved after that, with Vestergaard's equaliser arriving soon after striker Che Adams had slashed an easier chance wide and Danny Ings had seen a header saved by David de Gea.

Southampton were on top, but their progress was halted by Danso's second yellow card, awarded for a clumsy foul on McTominay in the 73rd minute.

Daniel James celebrates his opener

Led by the towering Vestergaard, however, the hosts held firm. Gunn saved from James and made another superb stop from teenage substitute Greenwood, whose curling effort in the 88th minute looked bound for the bottom corner.

Young was next to go close for the hosts, his long-range drive whistling narrowly wide with Gunn beaten, but time eventually ran out for the visitors.

Kevin Danso was sent off after picking up a second booking for this tackle on Scott McTominay

It was another disappointing result for Solskjaer's side, who have now taken just five points from their first four games of the season having also slipped up against Crystal Palace and Wolves.

For Southampton, though, the draw was a welcome and well-deserved boost which moved them clear of the relegation zone.

What the managers said

Ralph Hasenhuttl: "Absolutely pleased and very proud of my team but not only of the team, also of the whole stadium and crowd, how they pushed us and energised us.

"It was very important after this really tough week, with the game on Tuesday and injuries. Then, [after] the red card, it was about the character and mentality and the guys showed a lot of it. They deserved to get this point and we are really happy.

"They never got in their rhythm in the second half and then we got the equaliser. Afterwards I could feel that we could take the three points but the red card changed it."

Hasenhuttl was delighted with his side's display

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "Today, we had just got the game where we wanted. We were winning 1-0, that's when you can get that counter-attack in football.

"[We need to] be more clinical, ruthless when we go forward, but it wasn't to be, we just gave them enough encouragement to stay in the game.

"I don't know how many shots we've had today and in the last game against Palace, but it's a matter of taking [those] chances. That's what football is all about, getting it inside the posts. But we'll get there. We're working on it.

"We have dominated the last three games and we know that we are on the right track, getting used to that way of playing.

"The last three games haven't given us many points in return, but we're getting there. We're getting better and better at playing this way and we've got to get used to it. It's a young team that will get used to it."

Man of the Match - Jannik Vestergaard

Vestergaard is congratulated after heading home Southampton's equaliser

The giant centre back produced a composed display at the heart of the hosts' defence to help his side earn a deserved point at St Mary's, especially when they went down to 10 men in the closing stages and came under intense pressure.

However, it was not only the Denmark international's dogged defending that impressed on the south coast, but it was his presence in the opposition box too.

And none more so than just before the hour-mark when the blond-haired central defender rose highest to guide Danso's cross home with his head.

Opta stats

Southampton are winless in nine home Premier League matches against Manchester United (W0 D4 L5), though this is the first time they've avoided defeat in consecutive home games against them since January 1998

In the last three Premier League games between Southampton and Man Utd, the team scoring first has failed to win each time (D2 L1)

Manchester United have collected just five points in their opening four Premier League games this season (W1 D2 L1), last picking up fewer in their first four games of a Premier League campaign in 1992-93 (four points)

Manchester United are winless in eight away matches in all competitions (W0 D3 L5), their worst run since going nine without a win between April and November 2014

Daniel James has scored three goals in his first four Premier League matches for Man Utd - as many as he scored in his final 22 Championship appearances for Swansea City

What's next?

Southampton take on newly promoted Sheffield United at Bramall Lane when the Premier League returns following the international break.

Meanwhile, United face Leicester City at Old Trafford, with that clash also taking place at 3pm on Saturday, September 21.