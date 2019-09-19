Ronny Rosenthal, Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry: Vote for the worst ever Premier League miss

3:32 It's 27 years to the day since Ronny Rosenthal’s memorable miss for Liverpool against Aston Villa - but was it the worst-ever miss in the Premier League? It's 27 years to the day since Ronny Rosenthal’s memorable miss for Liverpool against Aston Villa - but was it the worst-ever miss in the Premier League?

The Israeli forward failed to score from an open goal on September 19, 1992, instead hitting the bar and creating a fine tradition of mind-boggling misses in the top-flight.

He has been joined by good company too, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, Fernando Torres and Raheem Sterling all featuring in our compilation.

But which one was the worst - or best - ever miss in the Premier League?