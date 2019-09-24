Fantasy Premier League accounts hacked and teams deleted

Three fantasy Premier League accounts have been hacked and their teams deleted by a "malicious third party".

The official fantasy football platform for the Premier League confirmed that an investigation found the accounts were broken into individually and there was no breach of their servers.

They also confirmed the teams had been reinstated and encouraged users to check their password security.

A statement on Twitter said: "We're aware and are speaking to the small number of users who have been in touch with us in regards to their deleted teams.

"Following an investigation, we are satisfied that three accounts were deleted by a malicious third-party as there was a consistent pattern between the activity. As such, we have reinstated the accounts to the original owners.

"Furthermore, we can confirm there was no breach of our servers and only three accounts were impacted by this activity. We encourage all FPL users to practise good password management, keep their passwords secure and not supply them to any third-parties."

Fantasy Premier League claims to be the biggest fantasy football game in the world with over six million players.