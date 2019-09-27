Sol Campbell: Tammy Abraham seized opportunity at Chelsea

Tammy Abraham has 'seized his opportunity' at Chelsea, says Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell believes Tammy Abraham has taken the pressure off Frank Lampard by seizing his opportunity at Chelsea.

The former England defender was speaking on the brand-new Kings of the Premier League show

Kings Of The Premier League

Campbell was musing over a raft of firing forwards to include in this month's XI, including the likes of Sergio Aguero, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but showered praise upon Abraham.

The 21-year-old has scored seven goals in six league appearances for the Blues this term and hit his first top-flight hat-trick in the 5-2 win at Wolves earlier this month.

Abraham has scored seven goals this season

"With his history and what's happened, how he's got to Chelsea, how he nearly moved to Wolves but that didn't happen... he's taken his chance and he's done fabulously for Frank," said Campbell.

"It's how he's started, how he's taken that mantle, taken the pressure and taken the pressure off Frank as well.

"You want these young players to take their chance and also given the opportunity, but then going for it. Some players get their chance and don't take it, but he has.

"For me, banging on the drum about English players coming in...Tammy is the leading man [over the past month]."

Fellow guest, Youtuber and Hashtag United FC founder Spencer Owen, concurred: "He's getting picked [at Chelsea] ahead of the likes of Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud as well, which shows a lot of faith from Frank.

"What I like about it is that he's played in the Premier League with Swansea before, but he's also learnt his craft in the lower leagues.

"I love that, and in former years we've seen Dele Alli do the same thing. Frank did a similar thing as well, so maybe that's why he's backing him.

"The lack of experience he has at this level, the youth, the responsibility on his shoulders in a team where no one knew where the goals were going to come from, in the absence of Eden Hazard, he's done fantastically well.

Campbell has been impressed by Abraham this season

"Is he going to break into the England team with Harry Kane there? It could be tough, but he could score a lot of goals in the Premier League."

Both guests were in agreement for Abraham to make their XI on the show, but struggled to select the remaining places up front.

"A couple of guys are going to miss out. Is there a world where we don't put any Liverpool players in this front three?" asked Spencer. "Seems like a crime, when they're winning every game and we know how good the front three is."

Will Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane make the XI?

