Premier League Power Rankings; Manchester City's Bernardo Silva top

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the official beer of the Premier League, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva topped the chart this week after scoring a hat-trick in the 8-0 demolition over Watford at the Etihad on Saturday.

Nearly half of City's attacks came down Bernardo Silva's left flank

Team-mate Sergio Aguero fired City into a two-goal lead from the penalty spot within seven minutes and assisted City's fifth goal only 11 minutes later.

Kevin De Bruyne (No 4) was named man of the match after supplying two goals before bursting the net with City's eighth, while holding midfielder Rodri (No 10) slipped one place to narrowly retain his top-10 standing.

Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 win at Chelsea, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (No 6) striking a rolled free-kick past Kepa, before Roberto Firmino (No 7) doubled their lead 16 minutes later.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (No 3) scored his sixth goal in as many games with a late match-winner during Arsenal's 3-2 win over Aston Villa, while Tammy Abraham's (No 5) goal streak ended in the defeat at Stamford Bridge.

A raft of defensive players topped their club's rankings, including centre-backs Adam Webster, James Tarkowski, Fabian Schar and Jannik Vestergaard, along with stoppers Dean Henderson and Lukasz Fabianski.