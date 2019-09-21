Premier League reports and highlights - matchday six

This season you can watch Premier League highlights with Sky Sports just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

Man City scored five goals in an imperious opening 18-minute spell as they atoned for their defeat at Norwich with an 8-0 demolition of Watford.

David Silva, Sergio Aguero - with his 100th goal at the Etihad - Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Nicolas Otamendi saw Pep Guardiola's side race into a five-goal lead faster than any side in Premier League history.

Bernardo Silva scored City's sixth four minutes into the second half and completed his first-ever top-flight hat-trick with their seventh on the hour, before Kevin De Bruyne capped a stunning individual performance with City's eighth.

Sheffield United recorded their first away Premier League win of the season as they beat an abject Everton side 2-0 at Goodison Park.

Marco Silva's side slumped to a third defeat in four league games as Yerry Mina's own goal (40) was followed by a second from Blades substitute Lys Mousset (79).

Chris Wood scored twice as Burnley eased to a deserved 2-0 victory against Norwich at Turf Moor.

Norwich went close through Teemu Pukki and Moritz Leitner, but Daniel Farke's side were a shadow of the team that sealed a stunning 3-2 victory over Manchester City last weekend.

James Maddison's fine late strike saw Leicester come from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 in a game filled with more VAR drama.

Maddison's powerful 25-yard effort settled a wonderful game of twists and turns at the King Power Stadium, which saw Spurs surrender the lead for the third time in four games

Bournemouth won at St Mary's for the first time in 16 attempts as they beat Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League.

Nathan Ake and Harry Wilson had the Cherries ahead at the interval and though James Ward-Prowse hit back from the penalty spot, a Saints defensive mix-up allowed Callum Wilson to add an injury-time third.

