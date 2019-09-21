Burnley 2-0 Norwich: Chris Wood's double seals victory for hosts

2:43 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights as Burnley ease to victory over Norwich FREE TO WATCH: Highlights as Burnley ease to victory over Norwich

Chris Wood scored twice as Burnley eased to a deserved 2-0 victory against Norwich at Turf Moor.

The result never really looked in doubt with Wood scoring twice in four minutes to give the dominant hosts an early lead after just 14 minutes.

Norwich went close through Teemu Pukki and Moritz Leitner, whose shot struck the post in the first half, but Daniel Farke's side were a shadow of the team that sealed a stunning 3-2 victory over Manchester City last weekend.

Defeat leaves Norwich, who drop down to 15th, without a point on the road since returning to the top-flight, while a deserved three points see Burnley, who picked up their first win since the opening day of the season, rise to seventh.

A reality check for Norwich

Burnley started with intensity but it was Norwich, who had the first clear cut opening of the game as Teemu Pukki won the ball off James Tarkowski before racing through on goal. The Finland international opened his body to curl the ball into the far corner, but Nick Pope stuck out a boot to make a superb block.

Player ratings Burnley: Pope (7), Lowton (7), Mee (7), Tarkowski (6), Pieters (6), Hendrick (7), Westwood (8), Cork (7), McNeil (7), Wood (8), Barnes (7).



Subs used: Lennon (6), Rodriguez (6), Brady (n/a)



Norwich: Krul (6), Byram (6), Godfrey (6), Amadou (5), Lewis (7), Tettey (5), McLean (6), Buendia (7), Stepermann (6), Cantwell (6), Pukki (6).



Subs: Leitner (7), Drmic (6), Roberts (n/a)



Man of the match: Chris Wood

It turned out to be a crucial save as minutes later it was Burnley who took the lead with Wood rising highest at the near post to head home Ashley Westwood's excellent corner.

It went from bad to worse for Norwich, who were forced into bringing on Moritz Leitner in place of the injured Alexander Tettey, as the lead was doubled when Wood turned in Dwight McNeil's cross for his second goal in four minutes.

Chris Wood scored twice for Burnley

Norwich almost found a way back into the game through substitute Leitner but his dipping shot, which deflected off Jack Cork and beat Pope, rebounded back off the post and away to safety.

Norwich improved towards the end of the first half and an excellent passage of play ended with a shot from Emiliano Buendia that was blocked by Ben Mee.

Buendia then curled wide of the target as Norwich looked for a response at the start of the second half, but Burnley were untroubled and looked just as likely to add a third of their own.

Team news Jeff Hendrick was rewarded for his late equaliser as a substitute against Brighton last weekend with a starting spot for the hosts, while Norwich, unsurprisingly, were unchanged from the side that stunned Man City.

Excellent build-up play between Barnes and Wood saw the former curl a shot just past the upright, while Wood shot straight at Krul, spurning his best chance for a hat-trick.

In the end, Norwich could not find a way past the brilliantly organised Burnley defence. Leitner went close again with a shot from 18 yards that flew wide of the far post, but the home side closed out what was a comfortable victory.

What the managers said

Burnley boss Sean Dyche: "We were excellent throughout, but particularly in the first 15 minutes. We were dominant early on and scoring two goals gave us control of the game.

"Everyone wants to play out from the back it seems, so you get used to playing against it. You have to believe in pressing well, they stuck to their guns and kept playing that way, but we were good on the press.

"We analysed things well, I am pleased for my staff as they identified a weakness for the first goal. I don't know how they ended the game with 11 men, and we should have had a penalty - that is my only complaint."

Norwich boss Daniel Farke: "It was a close game, we had more possession they had a few more shots. We had a good first chance and if we had taken the lead it will change the game.

"Our attitude was reactive, and not proactive and we invited pressure in the first 15 minutes. We were one step too late.

"We have a lot of injuries which is not easy, but we should have started more on the front foot. My captain was injured after just a few minutes and that influenced us."

Man of the match - Chris Wood

Wood scored twice in four first-half minutes

It's a good afternoon for Wood, whose double secured Burnley's victory, but the double could quite easily have been a hat-trick had he converted from the inside the penalty area after being picked out by McNeil in the second half.

Despite that miss, the 27-year-old was pleased with his performance.

Wood rises highest to head Burnley in front

"It's satisfying," he said. "These are the home games we need to be winning. Norwich played extremely well last week, took on a great side and beat them. There are no mugs in this league, they are all good sides.

"Goals is what you get judged on, hopefully there are more to come."

Dyche was also pleased with his striker's contribution, saying: "Chris Wood has stuck at it, goalscorers need to score goals and he's nicked two goals today. He was unlucky not to get a hat-trick in the end."

Opta stats - Chris Wood Five of Wood's last six Premier League goals for Burnley have been headed, with four of those coming via corners.



Wood scored his first Premier League goals for Burnley since he also bagged a brace against Cardiff in April, ending a run of nine league appearances without scoring for the striker.

Godfrey: 'Tougher than Man City'

Norwich defender Ben Godfrey: "We always knew this would be tougher than Manchester City, Burnley are tough to play against. The two strikers are really hard to play against but we will learn from it.

"It is never great to concede but we go again. We play out from the back, that philosophy has got us here so why change it? If we get punished, we get punished. We'll stick to it."

Opta stats

Burnley have won five consecutive Premier League games against newly-promoted sides, their joint-best ever winning run against such opposition in the top-flight, having also won five in a row in October 1898, September 1921 and September 1956.

Norwich have conceded 14 goals from their opening six Premier League games this season, their highest such tally at this stage of a league campaign since 1963-64 in the second tier (also 14).

Burnley have won six consecutive league meetings with Norwich at Turf Moor, their best ever winning streak at home against the Canaries in the top four tiers of English football.

Norwich have now lost 16 of their last 18 away outings in the Premier League (W2), conceding 38 goals in this run while scoring only eight in reply.

What's next?

Burnley travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Saturday, September 28 in the Premier League; Kick-off 3pm.

Norwich are also back in action on September 28 in the Premier League when they travel to Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace; Kick-off 3pm.