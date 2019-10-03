Charlie Nicholas' Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns with his Premier League predictions ahead of another bumper weekend of the action, including Manchester United's trip to Newcastle on Renault Super Sunday...

West Ham vs Crystal Palace - Saturday Night Football from 5pm on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 5.30pm

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's draw against West Ham FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth's draw against West Ham

This is a nice London derby. Crystal Palace are slightly better away from home, but it's hard to tell sometimes. Wilfried Zaha looks like he may be over the transfer situation, while Mark Noble is playing better than he ever has. It was a good point for West Ham at Bournemouth when normally they would have folded. This is the best West Ham side I have seen in a long while and I think Sebastian Haller will be the fans favourite, finding the net again.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham vs C Palace Live on

Southampton vs Chelsea - Renault Super Sunday from 1pm on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 2pm

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Brighton FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Brighton

This is another good test for Southampton, who were decent against Tottenham. Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham have been praised, and rightly so. Abraham has earned his first England call-up, rightly so too. Chelsea are sitting in seventh which is acceptable - it is tight at the moment. It will be a season full of ups and downs for the Blues and with lots of games coming up for their youngsters, it may just take its toll on occasions.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

So'ton vs Chelsea Live on

Newcastle vs Man Utd - Renault Super Sunday from 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 4.30pm

2:28 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Manchester United FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Manchester United

Steve Bruce goes up against his old team - it is an intriguing one. The last time Newcastle were at home, they were dreadful. You have to give the fans something at home, they are an amazing bunch of supporters. Manchester United are sitting in 10th with two wins in seven, scrambling for points at home. There is a lot of demands in place but Solskjaer has his plan for the youth and the club. His vision will take time. One week, Newcastle will surprise everybody, and this may be this week. If they hit them and are aggressive, they can shock Manchester United.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle vs Man Utd Live on

Find out more about Sky Sports

Brighton vs Tottenham - Saturday, 12.30pm

What do we say about Tottenham? They produced a battling performance with 10 men against Southampton, but they are struggling, and Bayern ruthlessly picked them apart. Brighton on the other hand, if Leandro Trossard is fit, could cause problems. Unfortunately for Graham Potter, the results have not been overly impressive at Brighton. New managers do take time, but they can cause Spurs problems. Tottenham are there for the taking at the minute - there is no togetherness and Brighton could squeeze them in this.

CHARLIE PREDCITS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

2:01 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action

Norwich vs Aston Villa - Saturday, 3pm

Villa's defence is struggling to cope with the better players in the Premier League. They may not score goals, but I believe there is goals in the team. You can flip John McGinn and Jack Grealish away from home and Wesley is a threat. Norwich are a good watch as we know. Defensively they will leak goals, but how far can Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki take them, alongside Emiliano Buendia and Marco Stiepermann? They give you everything they have, but the first three are the key to going forward - Villa could take advantage of that.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Burnley vs Everton - Saturday, 3pm

I do not go against Burnley often, and this is still the same scenario. Burnley are mid-table and only won two of their opening seven matches, but they are on the verge of going into the top half and have posed a threat in every game, with Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood are getting the goals again. It is an old fashioned partnership but when one scores, the other has a day off! They are back to being solid defensively, so I do not see trouble for them this year, and I expect them to win this game. I never know what Marco Silva wants to achieve. When you have as many attacking options as he does, and it isn't working, you have to try something different. There is no rhythm to Everton, no understanding and if things pan out how I see them at Burnley, Silva could be very fortunate to still be in his seat by the international break, with Everton potentially in the bottom three.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Liverpool vs Leicester - Saturday, 3pm

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's 1-0 win over Sheffield United FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's 1-0 win over Sheffield United

This is the ultimate test for Leicester. They are the real deal and could be close to breaking into the top six. They beat Tottenham and should have got something against Man Utd, but they will go to Anfield and take them on. Liverpool's defence isn't as good as last season and we knew that, but they are five points clear. Brendan Rodgers knows how dangerous their front three will be, he will try to block the full-backs too and that isn't being defensive, it is being tactical. If Salzburg can score three times at Anfield then I'm sure Leicester could grab a goal. Liverpool have played well in some and stumbled in other, so this might be the one where they finally falter.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Watford vs Sheffield United - Saturday, 3pm

Quique Sanchez Flores got the point against Arsenal, but it has been downhill since. I like this manager and I liked him the first time, but two points is nowhere near good enough. Sheffield United will feel disappointed after their result against Liverpool. They will struggle to score goals this season, but their pace and commitment is there for all to see. Watford will know they need to get over the line - it will be a tough game with lots of bookings, but they will get their first win of the season.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Man City vs Wolves - Sunday, 2pm

3:02 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Everton FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Everton

Wolves can be awkward, but Manchester City should have a comfortable afternoon. If Liverpool drop points on the Saturday before, then it is a chance they simply have to take. City are brilliant to watch, and they are only just getting started. Wolves are a dangerous side and they got their first win last week, but by the time they have come from Thursday's tough trip to Besiktas, it may be too much for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal vs Bournemouth - Sunday, 2pm

This is a game I expect Arsenal to go and win. Bournemouth are ticking along nicely and will play on the counter-attack, but they don't tend to get results on the road away at the big sides. But with Arsenal's defence is still very fragile, this is another dangerous game for the Gunners. They should just have enough to get the win, but then again if Arsenal are one thing, they are surprising.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)