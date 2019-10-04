FA seeks answers from Manchester City about settlement over Liverpool scouting hack

The FA has contacted Manchester City for more information about what led to Liverpool paying them a settlement after a complaint they hacked into their scouting software.

The Reds paid City a fee in the region of £1m after complaining that their version of the software Scout 7 had been accessed in 2013.

The settlement was made a year after several scouts moved from the Etihad to Anfield.

It appears neither the FA nor the Premier League knew about this payment before it was reported by the media late last month.

Premier League rules state they need a complaint from a club to hold their own investigation - something that has not been received to date.

But FA rules state: "A participant should at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute."

Both Liverpool and Manchester City are yet to comment on this latest development.

Liverpool said upon the initial report last month: "We do not provide any comment on any allegations relating to legal agreements it may or may not have entered into with any other club, organisation or individual."