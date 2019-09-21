Liverpool paid Manchester City £1m settlement over scouting complaint

Liverpool paid a £1m settlement to Manchester City after the Etihad club complained that their scouting system had been hacked, Sky Sports News understands.

The payment was made in 2013 after the allegations were made, but has only just been revealed.

It follows reports that City had employed experts to see if their world-wide scouting system, known as Scout7, had been spied on six years ago.

Manchester City won the Premier League title last season

A Liverpool spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "Liverpool Football Club does not provide any comment on any allegations relating to legal agreements it may or may not have entered into with any other club, organisation or individual."

Manchester City have won two Premier League titles in a row under Pep Guardiola, with Liverpool narrowly missing out last season despite amassing 97 points.

Jordan Henderson lifts the Champions League trophy

Jurgen Klopp's side went on to win the Champions League last season but they and City have enjoyed a competitive rivalry in recent campaigns as they battle for silverware.