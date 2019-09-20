Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no false sense of invincibility

1:08 Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City team can cope in defence despite injuries to Aymeric Laporte and John Stones Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City team can cope in defence despite injuries to Aymeric Laporte and John Stones

Pep Guardiola insists his Manchester City side had no false sense of invincibility after a first league defeat in eight months - but has "no doubt" they will respond.

Losing to Norwich last week was compounded with a defensive injury crisis as John Stones was ruled out for five weeks, having already lost Aymeric Laporte for six months.

"It's not a problem, it's a challenge," Guardiola said of his defensive options.

Midfielder Fernandinho filled in at centre-back alongside Nicolas Otamendi as City responded with a 3-0 win away at Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

"I didn't have doubts," Guardiola said in a press conference on Friday, ahead of City's game against Watford. "It's your problem when you say we can't lose because we know we can lose.

"Tomorrow we have the feeling we can lose. When we lose one game in the Premier League why should we have doubts?

"I didn't have doubts after one defeat because they have shown many, many times they can do it."

Guardiola insisted he is no stranger to defeat and reviewed the match at Carrow Road like any other with his coaching staff.

"It's important for me listen to what they say because they help me to get a better solution," Guardiola said.

"The only way to survive is to win and we have won a lot. What you've done in the past does not mean you can do it in the future.

"We can start to say we don't have central defenders or go and find a solution to keep the team stable and good."

'Gabriel must be patient'

Gabriel Jesus scored again in City's win over Shakhtar, but has been forced to play understudy to Sergio Aguero in the league so far this season.

Gabriel Jesus must be patient at Manchester City, says Guardiola

Aguero, 31, has scored eight goals in five Premier League appearances.

"Gabriel's behaviour in training is outstanding, he has to fight for his place against a legend in Aguero," said Guardiola.

"Sergio fights for the team that's why I'm so delighted with the striker.

"Gabriel has to be patient. I know, when he plays, he does absolutely everything. He is the future of the club."