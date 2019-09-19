Premier League fixtures live on Sky: Liverpool host Man City in November

Sky Sports has confirmed its latest selection of live Premier League games for November and early December, including Liverpool's clash with Manchester City at Anfield.

Champions City make the trip to Merseyside on November 10 in the second part of a Super Sunday double-header that starts at Molineux with a West Midlands derby between Wolves and Aston Villa.

Pep Guardiola's side will be back in front of the Sky Sports cameras on November 23, with Frank Lampard's Chelsea the visitors to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday Night Football.

Newly-promoted Sheffield United host Manchester United at Bramall Lane on Super Sunday on November 24, before Aston Villa vs Newcastle gets the full Monday Night Football treatment on November 25.

Last season's champions and runners-up meet live on Sky Sports on November 10

December kicks off with Arsenal's trip to Norwich and Leicester's clash with Everton on Super Sunday on the first day of the month.

Confirmed Premier League games live on Sky

Sat Nov 2: Watford vs Chelsea (5.30pm)

‪Sun Nov 3: Crystal Palace vs Leicester (2pm)

‪‪Sun Nov 3: Everton vs Tottenham (4.30pm)

Fri Nov 8: Norwich vs Watford (8pm)

‪Sat Nov 9: Leicester vs Arsenal (5.30pm)

‪Sun Nov 10: Wolves vs Aston Villa (2pm)

‪Sun Nov 10: Liverpool vs Man City (4.30pm)

‪Sat Nov 23: Man City vs Chelsea (5.30pm)

‪Sun Nov 24: Sheffield Utd vs Man Utd (4.30pm)

‪Mon Nov 25: Aston Villa vs Newcastle Utd (8pm)

‪Sat Nov 30: Southampton vs Watford (5.30pm)

‪Sun Dec 1: Norwich City vs Arsenal (2pm)

‪Sun Dec 1: Leicester City vs Everton (4.30pm)

The Premier League is back and you can watch more games than ever before on Sky Sports. We'll show 128 Premier League games exclusively live - and have the first pick of matches every weekend.

We have new Saturday Night Football slots, with games every weekend at 5.30pm, Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

Plus, you'll be able to watch Premier League highlights shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website and app - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

As well as all that great live action, we'll also bring you Saturday Social (9.30am, Saturdays), Soccer AM (10.30am, Saturdays), Soccer Saturday (12pm, Saturdays), Sunday Supplement (10am, Sundays), Goals on Sunday (11.30am, Sundays) and The Debate (weeknights) for the best reaction and analysis.