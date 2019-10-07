VAR so far: Is it working in the Premier League?

Jordan Ayew’s late winning goal for Crystal Palace against West Ham was the 15th overturned decision this season, according to new figures.

VAR took centre stage in the 86th minute at the London Stadium after Ayew's strike was ruled out for offside, with the forward saying later that Martin Kelly was suspected of being the culprit.

Premier League referees are happy with the impact of VAR, according to Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson.

The decision went to a review and, after checking both players, it was overturned and the winning goal for Palace was given.

It was the fourth overturned decision to award a goal this season.

"We need to accept the VAR decision," said West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini. "I always say that it must be for big mistakes or what the human eye cannot see, but it exists and they decided it was a goal."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said: "This is the first time we've been involved in VAR, and at the moment we've got a 100 per cent record in the sense that it's gone our way.

"I can understand that it must be harsh for West Ham for it to be ruled in our favour after the linesman has actually ruled it to be offside."

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has revealed that Ayew's decision was one of 475 incidents checked by VAR in 80 Premier League games, an average of fewer than six checks a game.

Match officials are holding a meeting at Stockley Park, near Heathrow Airport, on Monday and Tuesday as part of a routine briefing of games every fortnight.

It is understood referees remain satisfied with VAR's introduction in the Premier League.

Last month, referees' chief Mike Riley admitted VAR had made four mistakes in the opening four rounds of matches.

Riley told Sky Sports News: "We are learning as we go along and we are constantly improving.

"All the referees have incorporated the things we need to do with VAR into their refereeing while still focusing on making real-time decisions."