Aston Villa condemn fans' racist chanting during Norwich win

Aston Villa have condemned supporters who indulged in racist chants

Aston Villa are "disgusted and appalled" by footage circulating on social media of the club's supporters chanting about two of their own players.

The club have asked other supporters to help identify the individuals responsible for the chants, which were recorded during Villa's 5-1 victory over Norwich on Saturday.

It has been widely reported that the offensive chants were about Villa's Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, with references to several racial stereotypes.

Villa said in a statement released on Monday: "Aston Villa is disgusted and appalled by footage circulating on social media of supporters chanting a racist song which makes reference to two of our first-team players.

Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is one of the alleged targets of racist chanting

"The club wholly condemns the chant and urges other supporters to help us identify those responsible.

"Chants of this nature besmirch the good name of Aston Villa Football Club and our fans. If the perpetrators are identified they will be dealt with in the strongest manner by the club and be reported to the police immediately.

"Our security staff will be vigilant at forthcoming games to ensure that anybody attempting repetition of this chant will be dealt with severely.

"We know we can rely on the assistance of the majority of our fans to eradicate this toxic behaviour immediately."