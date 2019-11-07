Liverpool vs Manchester City: Ways to watch live on Sky Sports

Who will come out on top on Renault Super Sunday?

The chief Premier League title protagonists face off on Sunday - Liverpool vs Manchester City - and you can follow every minute live on Sky Sports.

It is only the first week of November, but already there is a feeling this the first encounter of the season between 'The Kings of England' and the 'Champions of Europe' is a title-decider.

Defeat at Anfield on Sunday could have serious ramifications for Manchester City in their quest for a third straight Premier League title, and you can follow all the action live on Sky Sports.

Key times for Renault Super Sunday are:

Coverage starts at 1pm from Anfield - with build-up to the game either side of Wolves vs Aston Villa

Kick-off is at 4.30pm; you can also follow live match coverage in our live blog across our digital platforms

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with our TV build-up kicking-off at 1pm where David Jones will be joined by a host of Sky Sports pundits to preview the crunch encounter.

Liverpool vs Man City Live on

Essential Liverpool vs Man City reading

How Sterling joined the elite

All eyes will be on Raheem Sterling when Manchester City travel to Anfield on Sunday. Here, we tell the story of Sterling's rise to the very top...

Merse Says: Liverpool within touch of title

Paul Merson says Liverpool and Manchester City were both on the floor against Aston Villa and Southampton but yet again they found the answer. Both clubs are relentless in their pursuit of the title but he doesn't see a way back for City if Liverpool win on Super Sunday.

Pep: I didn't intend to brand Mane a diver

Pep Guardiola insists he had no intention of branding Sadio Mane a diver and said rivals Liverpool are not "lucky" due to their habit of late goals.

Klopp: I won't mention City's tactical fouls!

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp aimed a passing dig at Man City's tactical fouling having also hit back at Pep Guardiola's criticism of Sadio Mane.

Liverpool fan Sean Cox to attend Man City match

Liverpool fan Sean Cox is to return to Anfield for the first time since sustaining serious injury in an attack by Roma supporters outside the ground in April 2018.