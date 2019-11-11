European Paper Talk: N'Golo Kante admits he could end career at Chelsea

Midfielder N'Golo Kante's Chelsea contract runs until summer 2023

France

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante could finish his career at Stamford Bridge. "I am at Chelsea until 2023 and in my head, I hope to continue to have great seasons with Chelsea." (Telefoot)

Marco Verratti is happy to spend the remainder of his career at Paris Saint-Germain. "People say to me, 'Why not try another club?' It's because for me [at PSG], it's always like the first day. I want to help the team and winning here is different from winning with another team." (Telefoot)

Barcelona are interested in Rennes' midfielder Eduardo Camavinga but would have to pay around £35m for the 16-year-old who starred against Paris Saint-Germain earlier this season. (L'Equipe)

Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo left the Juventus Stadium before the final whistle against Milan after he was visibly irritated at being substituted in the 55th minute for Paulo Dybala, who scored the home side's late winner. (Sky Italia)

Gonzalo Higuain is set to sign a contract extension with Juventus. The Serie A giants wanted to sell the striker after failed loan moves at Milan and Chelsea but the striker has impressed this term and sporting director Fabio Paratici says his form will be rewarded. (Sky Italia)

Milan will attempt to sell Franck Kessie in January after the midfielder was left out of the squad to face Juventus. The Rossoneri hope to raise up to £30m from the sale of the 22-year-old with Monaco and Wolves interested. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Spain

Ayoze Perez turned down a move to Valencia in order to join Leicester City in the summer. "It's true Valencia were interested and I was tempted to move back to Spain," he said. "But Leicester offered me an ambitious project and I would play an important role." (ABC)

West Ham United are interested in Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi and could make an offer for the centre-back, who has a £25m buyout clause, in January. (Estadio Deportivo)

Thibaut Courtois insists he never doubted himself during his time at Real Madrid. "I know what I am worth, I always have done," the goalkeeper, who hasn't conceded a goal in 533 minutes said. "I never lost my confidence and I feel good." (Marca)

Belgium

Michy Batshuayi would like to start more games for Chelsea but is prepared to wait for his chance under Frank Lampard. "I am frustrated," he admitted.

"You want to play football but the decision is made. I just give the maximum and try to show the 'boss' that I am ready." (Het Laatste Nieuws)